TSRTC strike: Employees hold rallies across State

By | Published: 1:09 pm

Hyderabad: In response to a call given by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of unions of TSRTC, employees took part in rallies in front of bus depots across the State on Saturday.

Raising placards saying ‘Save RTC’ and shouting slogans, employees participated in the rallies in large numbers. On their part, the police deployed more personnel to prevent any untoward incidents at the depots.

