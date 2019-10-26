TSRTC strike: First round of talks end without major decisions

By | Published: 5:16 pm

Hyderabad: The talks that were held between Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC employees’ unions and the TSRTC management at Erramanzil ended on an inconclusive note here on Saturday.

Sources said the striking unions had reached the discussion table for talks after the government invited them to sort out the 22-day strike. However, the two sides are learned to have not reached a consensus on the discussion points, following which the talks were wound up for the day.

The entire proceedings were video-graphed. Meanwhile, with no major outcome from the talks, the JAC leaders said they would announce their future course of action soon.

