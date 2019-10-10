TSRTC strike: Governor’s intervention sought

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday urged Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to issue instructions to the State government to commence discussions with the striking TSRTC employees unions to fulfill legitimate demands of the RTC workers.

In a memorandum to the Governor, BJP State president Dr K Laxman, party MLC N Ramachander Rao and other senior party leaders, urged Dr Soundararajan also to instruct the government to repeal any orders that have been issued dismissing the striking RTC employees.

The party said the ongoing RTC strike severely impacted travel in the State and was putting people to a lot of hardship. They said the government was acting against the spirit of democracy in trying to crush the strike.

The BJP leaders also requested the Governor to instruct the government not to lease or sell RTC owned properties to private parties, which they alleged, appears to be the motive of the government.

The government is yet to release Rs 2,000 crore in dues it owes to the RTC and should also pay salaries to the RTC employees immediately, they said.

