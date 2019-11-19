TSRTC strike to continue, say JAC leaders

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) has decided to continue its strike and to take a call only after ‘studying the court order’.

Speaking to the media after meeting with various employees’ unions here on Tuesday, JAC convener Ashwathama Reddy said they had discussed the High Court directions on the RTC strike and considered the opinion of the unions on the issue.

“As we are yet to get a full judgment copy, we have not taken any decision. Once we receive it, we will consult our advocate and legal experts, and then only decide on the next step. The strike will continue,” he said.

Stating that the court order copy was expected on Wednesday, Reddy claimed that the employee unions had assured him that they would abide by the JAC’s decision on the strike, which completed 46 days on Tuesday.

The meeting of the JAC central committee was preceded by meetings of the employees from 97 depots in the State at various places in the city. JAC co-convener Raji Reddy claimed that the employees wanted the JAC to continue the strike till the issue was addressed by the Labour Commission.

