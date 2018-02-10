TSRTC to give real time updates to passengers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:25 am 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Adopting latest technology, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is all set to go commuter friendly with a series of facilities that will help and guide them while travelling.

As part of this, Vehicle Tracking and Passenger Information System (VTPIS) is to be brought into use which would keep commuters informed about various stages of their travel. At each stop, commuters in the bus will be informed by an automated announcement about the next stop and the time taken to reach the next halt. The same information will also be flashed on LED screens in buses.

Details generated through the tracking system is to be provided for those waiting for a bus at a stop. All the 2,100 bus stops in Greater Hyderabad Zone are to be equipped with screens that keep updating details on the movement of buses heading in the direction and providing arrival time of buses.

RTC officials said this kind of information dissemination would also be useful for passengers new to the city.

VTPIS is to be implemented initially in March in 8,500 buses plying across rural areas in State. The system, officials said, would be put to use in the city after three months of study in the district buses.

A Purushottam Naik, Executive Director (GHZ), TSRTC said “Earlier, the concept of VTPIS was adopted in many foreign countries which went on to become travel-friendly. Keeping this in view, the system is being implemented in the city to provide better facilities for passengers.”

Of the 2,100 bus stops in the city, 1,300 stops have shelters and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been engaged in setting up of shelters for the rest. The new shelters being taken up by the GHMC are proposed to come equipped with digital boards, Wifi, drinking water, and toilet facilities.

VTPIS technology involves mounting the vehicle with a unit that will help monitor the vehicle movement in the head and zonal offices of TSRTC. At the office, a digital screen will display location of a vehicle, its speed and if the bus has skipped any stops. It will be a management tool for the authorities to provide hassle-free facilities to passengers.

App for passengers (Hyderabad Metro Bus)

Vehicle Tracking and Passenger information system apart, TSRTC is also planning to introduce Hyderabad Metro Bus App.

The proposed app will help passengers get to know about the availability of different buses such as ordinary, metro, metro luxury and AC on their route.

Additionally, it will offer them information on the shortest route available to their destination, frequency of the buses and also fare.