TSRTC to introduce ‘May I help you kiosks’

Hyderabad: After introducing different passenger friendly measures, TSTRC is now setting up ‘May I Help You’ kiosks at all the traffic generating points for improved passengers convenience.

The TSRTC has identified important traffic generating points on every depot’s routes where the boarding and alighting of passengers is more and posted RTC employees to guide the passengers.

Holding a mega phone, a TSRTC employee will announce the arrival and departure of buses, inform the timings of buses, fares, and announces the destinations and names of the intermediate stages of the bus passing through.

The employee will also regulate the frequency of buses by making the buses to stop for a couple of minutes to facilitate more number of passengers to board buses.

With the initiative yielding good results, very shortly all traffic generating points will be equipped with ‘May I Help You’ kiosks for improved passengers convenience and easy identification of RTC employee posted at the place, said a press release.

