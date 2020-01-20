TSRTC to operate 500 special bus services to Medaram Jatara

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: To clear devotees rush heading to Sammakka Saralamma Jatara popularly known as Medaram Jatara, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will operate 500 special buses from different parts of the city.

These special buses will be operated from February 2 to 8 from MGBS, JBS, Dilsukhnagar, Jagathgiri Gutta, Neredmet, KPHB, Miyapur, Lingampally, Lal Darwaja and will proceed via Uppal and Warangal.

According to Vara Prasad, Regional Manager, Rangareddy, seperate queue and special counters are being provided for the convenience of passengers while depot managers and traffic supervisors would monitor the rush at bus points. The fares for express bus from MGBS, JBS and Uppal croosroads had been fixed at Rs 440 and child ticket at Rs 230.

The fare for deluxe buses had been fixed at Rs 480 while for super luxury buses, the cost of the ticket would be Rs 550. For luxury services such as Rajdhani, the ticket fare had been fixed at Rs 710 and Garuda plus was Rs 860.

To avoid last minute troubles, tickets could be reserved in advance through www.tsrtconline.in. Keeping the rush in view, RTC is also operating 40 special buses from various bus stations in the city on experimental basis.

For details on buses, passengers can contact MGBS at Ph: 83303933419, JBS at Ph: 9959226246, KPHB at Ph: 9959225120, and, Lingampally at Ph: 9949999162.

