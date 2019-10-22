TSRTC to operate full fleet soon

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Officials of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Monday intensified their efforts to bring into operation the corporation’s entire fleet of 10,460 buses over the next couple of days. Besides hiring drivers and conductors on a temporary basis, the officials will commence temporary appointment of technical staff, including mechanics and electricians at the depot level.

TSRTC operated about 5,228 buses, including 1,595 hired RTC buses across the State on Monday. The number of buses being operated reduced after more than 1,500 buses belonging to various educational institutions were handed over to their managements, officials said. With students heading to their schools and colleges, there was heavy rush for buses across the State, including Hyderabad.

Minister’s directive

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, in a video conference with District Collectors and TSRTC officials on Monday, directed them to ensure that RTC commuters, especially students, do not face any inconvenience due to reduction in number of buses in operation. “As schools and colleges have commenced, there cannot be any negligence on the part of TSRTC staff, especially with regard to bus passes. All bus passes must be allowed without fail,” he asserted.

The Minister reiterated that there should not be any negligence in issuing tickets to passengers and warned of stringent action against conductors, including temporary staff, who fail to issue tickets. Efforts have also begun to supply TIMs (Ticket Issuing Machines) to all conductors.

During the meeting that lasted for more than an hour, the officials informed that TSRTC operated about 98 per cent buses in Ranga Reddy district, which was the highest in the State. Only 43 per cent buses were operated in Hyderabad region, followed by 46 per cent buses in Secunderabad region.

Principal Secretary for Transport Sunil Sharma, Commissioner Sandeep Kumar Sultania and other senior officials from the Transport Department and TSRTC attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter