TSRTC to ply 4,000 buses to Sammakka Jatara

Hyderabad: For the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara in the month of February, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be operating a fleet of around 4,000 buses and clear the pilgrim rush. The bus services, however, will be available at an enhanced fare.

Popularly known as Medaram Jatara, it is the largest gathering in the State and attracts devotees from various parts of the country. Given the huge rush for the jatara every year, RTC operates several buses from different parts of the State for the convenience of passengers.

During last Medaram Jatara in 2018, the fare in express bus from Hyderabad was Rs.360 and this has now been revised to Rs 440 while child ticket was fixed at Rs 230. In Deluxe buses, the fare is revised to Rs 480 and in Super Luxury buses, ticket cost is Rs 550.

Not just the express and deluxe buses, RTC is also operating Rajdhani & Vajra and Garuda buses from Hyderabad which would cost Rs 710 and Rs 860 respectively. Apart from Hyderabad, RTC would ply special buses from Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Medak and other districts.

Over 12,000 RTC employees including Executive Directors, HoDs, supervisors, security personnel and other workers would monitor and work round-the-clock for the smooth operation of buses. A temporary bus stand is being set up in 59 acres at Jatara, which facilitates 39 queue lines.

According to RTC officials, 52 bus points will be directly available from major areas in the State to Medaram. To enhance security, surveillance cameras would be installed around the bus stand and monitored through command control room. In addition, the bus stand would be equipped with toilets, drinking water and other basic amenities.

