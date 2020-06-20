TSRTC to resume services to Andhra Pradesh soon

By | Published: 12:18 am 12:43 am

Hyderabad: In what could come as major relief to people who have been unable to travel their home towns in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh ever since the lockdown orders began, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is gearing up to resume inter-State bus services.

According to officials, the TSRTC and the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) have reached upon an agreement in Vijayawada on the operation of inter-State services.

With the State government directing RTC officials to hold discussions with neighbouring States on running inter-State buses, a team of TSRTC officials including Executive Directors had met with their counterparts in AP.

According to officials, APSRTC has proposed to operate 256 buses in the first phase and gradually increase the fleet based on the situation and demand.

“We are yet to decide on the number of inter-State services to be operated. We will once again hold talks with APSRTC before taking a final call,” said Muni Shekar, Chief Traffic Manager.

The next round of discussions between APSRTC and TSRTC officials will be held in Hyderabad in a few days. The number of buses and the agreement between the corporations will be finalised during this meeting, officials said.

Before the lockdown, TSRTC used to run close to 700 buses to Andhra Pradesh from where the APSRTC operates around 900 buses to Telangana every day, mostly to and from the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station.

A majority of these buses are likely be operated between Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati, Vizag, Rajahmundry, Eluru and Kurnool among other destinations.

It has been nearly three months since inter-State bus services have remain suspended. Though TSRTC has been running buses from Hyderabad to other districts in the State from May 19, it has not resumed services in the Greater Hyderabad Zone and the inter-State services.

Officials said the passenger revenue, which has not been up to the mark in the last one month, could be improved with operation of inter-State services as occupancy would be good towards Andhra Pradesh.

“We will operate these buses with 100 per cent seating capacity, however, no passenger will be allowed to stand. All precautions will be taken so that passengers do not rush for tickets and buses will be sanitised at regular intervals,” said a senior official.

On the ticket fare, officials said the charges would be normal and there would not be any hike. The RTC has been issuing tickets as per normal fare while operating buses with 50 per cent occupancy in the State.

At present, the RTC is operating around 4,500 buses in the State.

