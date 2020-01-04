TSRTC to run 4,000 buses for Medaram jatara

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Mulugu: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will ply 4,000 special buses during the Medaram Jatara and cater to around 23 lakh devotees across the State, said Operations Executive Director E Yadagiri.

He held a review meeting with officials at Medaram the district on Saturday. He said TSRTC was going to set up 51 special bus stations across the State just for the Medaram Jatara.

Around 12,500 employees including officers, supervisors, workers and security personnel were roped into discharge duties during the jatara. A temporary bus station would be set up at Medaram in an area of 59 acres. The area will under CCTV surveillance and linked to the police command and control room.

“The TSRTC will run services during the jatara without expecting any profit. We will soon announce the fares for different destinations. Devotees can book their tickets online for Super Luxury and AC bus services. We will also run special buses to Vemulawada every Saturday, Sunday and Monday,” Yadagiri said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.