TSRTC’s monthly revenue jumps by Rs 1.5 crore

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: Making a turnaround from a loss-making company, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) improved its monthly revenue by Rs 1.5 crore after employees joined work following the strike.

The corporation was also paying salaries to its employees from its revenue without seeking additional funds from the State government for the past two months, Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar said during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Friday.

Against Rs 11 crore earned earlier, the RTC was making about Rs 12.5 crore per month, he said. It did not witness any deflection in occupancy ratio after enhancing the fares. “The employees drew inspiration from their interaction with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao after calling off their strike and working for additional hours to save the corporation,” Ajay Kumar said.

The Minister thanked the Chief Minister for releasing Rs 235 crore towards payment of employees’ salaries for the strike period. He requested legislators to support TSRTC in creating better facilities by allocating funds from their Constituency Development Programme (CDP).

Further, Ajay Kumar said the corporation was introducing 1,334 hire buses in place of the existing RTC vehicles to reduce operational costs. The old buses were likely to be used for cargo operations as proposed by the corporation.

“Pre-launching works were initiated to commence the cargo and parcel services to augment non-traffic revenue for the corporation,” he said.

Fares were increased after over 3.5 years to reduce the gap between expenditure and income, the Minister said. Besides making efforts to improve the occupancy ratio, RTC identified potential traffic generating points at all depots where the employees were posted as traffic guides.

The traffic guides announce arrival timings of buses on handheld microphones, facilitate boarding of more passengers, and avoid bunching of buses to maintain even frequency.

