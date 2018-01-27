TSRTC’s plans to increase CNG fleet hits roadblock

By | Published: 12:21 am 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: The plans of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to add more Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to its fleet could fail to take off amid uncertainty over Bhagyanagar Gas Limited (BGL) supplying more gas for additional buses.

The RTC which is operating 133 buses using CNG in Greater Hyderabad zone had planned to add another 25 buses provided it got financial support from the Pollution Control Board and the CNG supply was assured by the BGL.

However, according to the RTC authorities, the proposal to enhance its green operations by increasing CNG fleet has hit a roadblock for want of required gas. The BGL though keen on providing gas for more buses, officials said, was not in a position to do the same in absence of sufficient CNG with it. “They presently are supplying for 133 buses and that is their capacity,” said an official.

Moreover, the conversion kits needed to change buses from diesel to CNG version and also other equipment has is another problem faced by the RTC authorities. These kits and spares have to be brought from New Delhi.

Soloman Raj, Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer, TSRTC said the CNG buses were costlier than diesel buses. In the past, some CNG buses were converted back to diesel due to non-availability of required gas and changing spares for it costed nearly Rs 70,000 per bus. “It is a big task to retrofit diesel engines back to CNG kits with BS IV spare parts as they are not available in the State,” he said.

The RTC which started with 25 CNG buses in the year 2012, is now operating 133 buses in the city and is keen on increasing this fleet. With lower emissions when compared to other fuels, CNG also throws out fewer pollutants.

The RTC officials maintain that more CNG buses will help keep the pollution levels in check in the city. A Purushottam Naik, Executive Director, TSRTC (Greater Hyderabad Zone) said the idea of more CNG buses was in this direction only. “To keep a tab on vehicular pollution in the city, we have been pursuing the idea of adding more CNG buses. But with BGL not certain on providing the gas, the plans are likely to be put on hold,” he added.