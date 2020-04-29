TSSP comes to aid of Hyderabad Police

By | Published: 12:04 am 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Cometh the hour, cometh the TSSP! The Telangana State Special Police (TSSP), who are usually called in when the Hyderabad City Police needs that extra hand to handle the toughest of situations, have once again come to the aid of the short-staffed City Police to provide security to Gandhi and Niloufer Hospitals along with five other quarantine centres where Covid-19 patients are being accommodated.

When a Covid-19 patient attacked duty doctors at Gandhi Hospital after he lost his brother to the virus on April 1, a requisition was made to the TSSP to deploy its personnel at the hospital as part of increasing security for the healthcare force. A TSSP battalion comprising over 70 personnel has since been on duty at Gandhi.

Wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), at least half a dozen TSSP personnel along with two civil police are guarding each floor, especially in the wards where Covid-19 patients are admitted.

“Doctors are scared to go to the Covid wards after the attack. To instil confidence among them and help them do their duty, our men are on each floor,” said Additional Director-General of Police, TSSP Battalions, Abhilasha Bisht.

The TSSP personnel are also being deployed on a shift basis to assist the City Police personnel at various check-posts to strictly enforce the lockdown.

“We are taking special care of the diet of our men who have got accommodation in two marriage halls near Gandhi Hospital,” Bisht said.

In addition to Gandhi Hospital, the TSSP personnel were also posted outside Niloufer Hospital and five quarantine centres, including Nature Cure Hospital in Begumpet, Government Nizamia General Hospital popularly known as Government Unani Hospital at Charminar and the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital at Mehdipatnam. Necessary measures were also taken up for the safety of staff at the accommodation centres, she said.

TSSP personnel are trained exclusively in controlling crowds during any incident, including riots.

“We conduct a refresher course for our men every year with special focus on dealing with law and order situations and crowd control mechanisms,” Bisht added.

TSSP personnel are also deployed at other strategic locations in the twin cities for enforcement of the lockdown.

