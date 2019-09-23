TSSPDCL assistant engineer nabbed while taking bribe in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:53 pm

Hyderabad: S Sudhakar, an Assistant Engineer with the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) in Yousufguda, was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Raghavendra Food Court here on Monday when he allegedly demanded Rs.70,000 and accepted a bribe of Rs.35,000 as first installment from a complainant S. Ramesh.

Sudhakar demanded the bribe from Ramesh for installing an electricity panel board and an additional four electricity meters in his house. Officials recovered the bribe amount from Sudhakar and the chemical test proved positive.

Mohammed Mumtaz, a private assistant to Sudhakar, was also nabbed for abetting the demand for bribe. The ACB officials produced both Sudhakar and Mumtaz before the special court for ACB cases here after which they were remanded in judicial custody.

