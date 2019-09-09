TSSPDCL employee in ACB net

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Hyderabad: Kasi Ramulu, a lineman (operations) of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) in Shapur section in Shamshabad was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Monday when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a complainant G Tirupati Reddy.

Ramulu demanded bribe from Reddy, a resident of Ootapally village in Shamshabad, for shifting the electric meter inside his newly constructed house and to give a permanent connection from the pole. ACB officials recovered the bribe amount and the chemical test proved positive.

Ramulu earlier allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000 from Reddy to give an electricity connection to his house under construction and the meter was fixed temporarily outside the house, according to ACB officials.