TSSPDCL gets ‘Smart Cities India Award’

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: The TSSPDCL’s efforts towards promotion and integration of renewable energy and solar rooftops under a distributed generation model have earned the company yet another award.

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited was presented with the prestigious ‘Smart Cities India Award’ for solar rooftops initiative under Clean and Green City Award category at the 5th Smart Cities India 2019 Expo held recently in New Delhi.

The company’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) G Raghuma Reddy, who received the award, said it was a testimony of the all-round performance and the company’s emphasis in adopting innovative technologies for delivering reliable and quality power to consumers.

During the last four years, the TSSPDCL was able to add 3885 MW renewable energy capacity under the distributed generation model. The total rooftop solar capacity synchronised as on date is 77.2 MW.

Commissioning of 37 MW of capacity was under progress. Online system for solar rooftop application, registration, synchronisation and billing was introduced with mobile SMS facility and TSSPDCL web portal to know the status, the CMD noted.

Towards customer satisfaction, steps such as the installation of smart and prepaid meters, promotion of digital payments, introduction of covered conductor and integration of 228 sub-stations to SCADA centre, and development of various in-house IT applications had been taken, he said.

Earlier, TSSPDCL received ICC- 6th Innovation with Impact Award 2018, IPPAI Power Awards 2017, Renewable Energy Awards – 2017, SKOCH silver medal – 2017, ICC-Green Grid Award-2016 and SKOCH – Smart Technology Award and Order of Merit Award 2015.