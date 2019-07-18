TSSPDCL sets up solar unit at Sangareddy

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) is adopting, promoting and integrating rooftop solar at its offices. It set up a plant at Sangareddy Circle Office. G Raghuma Reddy, CMD, and Board of Directors, TSSPDCL, inaugurated a 100-kW solar plant at the Sangareddy Circle Office.

Other TSSPDCL buildings across Vikarabad, Siddipet and Sangareddy were also being solarised by Freyr Energy Services, a Hyderabad-based solar photovoltaic installer, according to a realese. The entire project capacity is 590 kW.

Big savings

These solar rooftop projects together are expected to reduce 393 tonnes of greenhouse emissions yearly and equivalent of planting 8,500 trees annually, leading to annual savings of approximately Rs 62 lakhs in their electricity bills.

Commenting on the project Saurabh Marda, co-founder Freyr Energy Services said, “It is greatly encouraging to see a power distribution company take the lead in recognising the importance and benefits of solar energy”.

