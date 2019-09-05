TSSPDCL to take steps to ensure trouble-free Ganesh festivities

By | Published: 6:57 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited will implement several measures, including encasing metal electric poles to a certain height in PVC pipes, at Ganesha pandals in the city to ensure safety of people, the power utility said on Thursday.

It was also decided to appoint one electricity department staffer at each Ganesha pandal who should be available at the location till the immersion of the idol. As part of safety measures for safe transport of Ganesha idols for immersion, instructions have also been issued for pasting reflective stickers warning of danger on feeder boxes at transformers near the pandals to ensure people stay away from them. Steps will also be taken to ensure 11kv LT lines that are strung across the streets do not come in the way of the idols being transported for immersion.

These were among a series of decisions taken at a meeting of senior TSSPDCL officials that was chaired by the utility’s Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy here.

In the event of any low hanging cables belonging to internet service and cable TV providers which might interfere with the nimajjan processions, their owners should be issued notices to remove them, Raghuma Reddy said. As part of these efforts, measurements of the heights of idols, the total height required for their transportation should be computed early, he said.

It was decided at the meeting that temporary transformers are already being erected at the 44 nimmajan locations in Greater Hyderabad limits along with connectivity using 42 km of low tension and underground cables. The utility will set up nine control rooms at various locations including Sardar Mahal, Hussain Sagar, Basheerbagh, Gandhinagar, and Saroornagar lakes. Inspections for ensuring safe operation of all transformers in the city along with providing insulation where needed, have also been taken up, he said.

The TSSPDCL’s Director Operations J Srinivas Reddy will be in-charge of all electricity department services relating to the Ganesha festival celebrations and immersion programmes. Superintending engineers must inspect all pandals and inspect the routes to be taken for immersion of idols for safe celebrations of festivities, he added.

The meeting was attended among others by TSSPDCL Directors T Srinivas, J Srinivas Reddy, K Ramulu, G Parvatam, Ch Madan Mohanrao, and S Swami Reddy, several superintending and executive engineers.

