TSTDC to develop budget hotels in Telangana districts

Hyderabad: To attract more tourists, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is planning to develop budget hotels in all district headquarters on the lines of Haritha chain of hotels and resorts.

In this regard, TSTDC has written a letter to District Collectors seeking allotment of required land for the proposed budget hotels that would provide affordable accommodation to tourists visiting various destinations. These hotels are likely to come up near tourist places in the State.

This apart, tourism authorities are also planning to introduce boating facilities at all the lakes which are feasible for such activities in the State. In Hyderabad, there are boating units at Hussain Sagar Lake, Mir Alam Tank and Durgam Cheruvu and plans are afoot to introduce more such units in other lakes.

TSTDC Managing Director, B Manohar said that to develop adventure and water sports which have potential to draw more number of tourists, they are also planning to introduce boating facilities at the reservoirs.

At present, Telangana Tourism offers Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam-Hyderabad Road-cum-River package tour which includes boating facilities from Nagarjuna Sagar to Srisailam and back to Nagarjuna Sagar.

Boon for tourists



TSTDC is offering luxurious and comfortable accommodation with its Haritha chain of hotels and resorts all over the State. “The ambience and the facilities offered by these hotels is making the journey of tourists affordable and comfortable,” said an official.

According to officials, these hotels and resorts are well maintained and reliable with many amenities for the comfort of tourists. In the past, there was no proper accommodation for tourists and they were forced to stay in private hotels at high prices. “Haritha hotels have turned out to be a boon for tourists with affordable packages,” the official said.