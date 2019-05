By | Published: 11:04 pm

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day, the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is organising a food festival from June 1 to 3 at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road.

The festival will be open from 6 pm to 11 pm and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud will be inaugurating the festival, said a press release.