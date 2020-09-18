TSTEA thanks CM, CS for reorganisation of Commercial Taxes dept

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Tax Employees Association (TSTEA) on Friday felicitated Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar after the State government formally gave approvals for reorganisation of the Commercial Taxes department which has been pending for several years now. The employees expressed their happiness and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for undertaking radical reforms in all departments.

TSTEA honorary president Venkateshwarlu along with other office bearers including K Madhukar Reddy, Swarna Kumar, Krishnavardhan Reddy, Chinna Korra, Balabhim, Shekhar Goud, Prasad Pogula and others, thanked the Chief Secretary for his efforts in reorganisation and expansion of the Commercial Taxes department. They were confident that all the pending issues will be resolved and appropriate measures will be taken to ensure welfare of all the employees

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .