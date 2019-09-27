TSWREIS student Nandini bags gold in National Jr Athletics Championships

By | Published: 5:20 pm 6:04 pm

Hyderabad: A student of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, Nandini proved her mettle in Heptathlon and clinched gold medal at the 17th Federation cup National Junior Athletics Championships held at Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu held from September 24-26. The championship was organized by the Athletics Federation of India.

TSWREIS Secretary Dr RS Praveen Kumar congratulated Nandini for her outstanding performance and said students of social and tribal welfare residential institutions were being provided training by the coaches of national and international repute. The societies have established sports academies ranging from judo to water sports to cricket to groom students into players of national and international repute, he further added.

