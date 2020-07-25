Tsushima’s Last Samurai

By | Published: 6:46 pm

The opportunity to be a Samurai and wield a Katana has been an aspiration for several gamers in the last decade. Ever since the success of the early ‘Assassins Creed’ games, the idea has become deeply rooted in the community’s collective imaginary as we have waited for the next Assassins Creed game to be set in Japan but to no avail. Enter ‘Ghost of Tsushima’, a samurai adventure built around a plot about staving off the Mongol invasion of the Japanese islands. A game that delivers to us all that we desired and much more.

‘Ghost of Tsushima’ is one of the best made games of this generation, resplendent, fluid and masterfully laid out; this game has the potential to serve as Japan’s cultural ambassador. The designers have left no stone unturned to appease fans as you can play the game in Japanese with English subtitles for that authentic anime feel or take this a step further and play it in black-and-white with grainy video and hollowed-out sound to feel the joy of playing the part in an iconic Kurosawa film.

This game is truly amenable to the way a player wishes to associate with it, one can simply pick and choose the specific trait from the Japanese culture spectrum they wish and voila the game is just that.

Be it composing a haiku, slicing bamboo, experiencing hot springs or visiting shrines, the game has it all. Similarly, in terms of combat, this game allows you to wield a katana, a dagger, kunai (Japanese throwing knives), a bow and explosives with ease. It actually allows you to choose whether you wish to play the game as a Samurai with honorific combat, a Ninja with subterfuge and stealth or a devil-may-care Ronin depending on your style and preferences. This game is truly an experiential chameleon and affords as many play styles as you can imagine.

In terms of gameplay, the game starts promisingly and like all true RPGs allows you to level up using side quests and acquiring skills. The more you go off the beaten path, the quicker you level up but there is a caveat, you quickly get too strong and invincible.

This game needs you to play the right mission at the right time and merely grinding objectives may not be the right way. The RPG elements are not novel but there are specific moves which are uniquely earned but the game’s strongest feature is its gripping tale as you transform from being a lone samurai to a ghost of legend.

Strongly recommended if you like action RPGs, this is by far one of the most beautiful action games ever made.

What Stands Out  Fails to impress  The distinctly visual style, the re-creation of Japanese culture, the samurai way of life The combat can get repetitive if you are unwilling to experiment. The diversity of missions and the several ways to clear them; this is open world at its finest

Sneak Peek:

Title Ghost of Tsushima Developer Sucker Punch Game Type Third Person, Hack ‘n’ Slash based Action RPG Platforms PS4 exclusive Price Rs 3,999 for PS4

Verdict:

Innovative Gameplay: 3.5 Game Handling & Quality 5 Value for Time 4 Overall 4.16

