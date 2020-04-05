TSWRCOE admissions postponed

By | Published: 5:43 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Insitutions Society (TSWREIS) on Sunday postponed admissions into Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (COE) colleges scheduled to be held on April 8.

This was done due to nation and state-wide lock-down amid COVID-19 pandemic crisis. The next date for admission of students into CoE colleges will be intimated later, TSWREIS said.

