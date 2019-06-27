TSWREIS admission counseling on July 2

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: The counselling for admissions into undergraduate physical and life sciences course offered by Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions will be conducted on July 2 instead of July 1. For Commerce and Art courses, the counselling will be held on July 3.

The Telangana Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies (TSWREIS) in a press release on Thursday said counselling for BSc courses offered by tribal welfare institutions for men has been re-scheduled to July 2.

The counselling dates for admission into social and tribal welfare residential degree colleges have been rescheduled in view of the ICAR entrance exam, it said.

Candidates were advised to visit the websites https://www.tswreis.in or http://tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in for revised counselling schedule and other details.

