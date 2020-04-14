TSWREIS and TTWREIS to conduct online classes on T-SAT TV from April 24

By | Published: 5:31 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies will jointly organise online lessons for classes VI to X through the State government run T-SAT TV channel from April 24 to May 30.

Teachers will conduct online classes in different subjects including arts, music, health, and sports everyday. The students are advised to watch the T-SAT TV channel to prepare themselves for the next academic year.

In a press release on Tuesday, Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies Secretary Dr. RS Praveen Kumar thanked IT minister KT Rama Rao for entrusting the task of organising the online classes.

The secretary described it as a revolutionary initiative in the field of education which will benefit lakhs of students in the state.

