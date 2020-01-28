TSWREIS application date extended

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of online applications for admission into first year Intermediate courses in Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) Junior Colleges has been extended from January 28 to January 31.

Candidates who had paid fees earlier, but couldn’t upload the online application are advised to upload the application on or before January 31. Hall tickets will not be issued to those candidates who fail to submit the online application form. The entrance exam will be conducted on March 1 and candidates are advised to visit the TSWREIS website www.tswreis.in for online application and for other details.

Backlog Vacancies (BVL) CET – 2020

Last date for submission of online applications for admission into Class VI to IX backlog vacancies in Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TSWREIS) has been extended up to January 30, 2020. Entrance exam for filling up of backlog vacancies will be conducted on February 23 and candidates are advised to visit TSWREIS website www.tswreis.in for online application and other details, said Secretary, TSWREIS, Dr RS Praveen Kumar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter