TSWREIS extends last date

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) on Friday issued a notification extending last date till January 7 for submission of online applications for admissions into TSWR IIT and Medical Academy for boys and girls at Gowlidoddi, TSWR Centres of Excellence (COEs) Karimnagar and 10 TSWR Institutions for the academic year 2018-19.

Candidates can download hall-tickets from January 11 onwards and the entrance exam will be conducted as per schedule on January 28. For further information: www.tswreis.telangana.gov.in