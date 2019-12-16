TSWREIS releases admission notification for academic year 2020-21

By | Published: 4:30 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) seeks online applications from SC,ST, BC, HC, Converted Christians and OC boys and girls for admission into 28 Centre of Excellence Colleges (COEs) and Social Welfare Sainik College, Rukmapur, Karim Nagar, for the academic year 2020-2021. The admissions are for M.P.C, Bi.P.C, M.E.C and C.E.C courses of first year intermediate.

According to a press release, the SC/ST/BC/OC/HC/Converted Christian candidates who are appearing for 10th class public exams in March 2020 are eligible to apply for admission into COE colleges and Social Welfare Sainik College.

Students who secure admission in these colleges will be provided free coaching for IIT, NIT, NEET, CLAT and CMA entrance exams, besides regular intermediate curriculum.

Candidates can visit TSWREIS website www.tswreis.in for application form and other eligibility details. The application fee is Rs.100 and application closing date is December 20.

