TSWREIS Secretary terms allegations baseless, wild

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) Secretary RS Praveen Kumar has denied allegations leveled against the Societies as baseless and wild.

In a statement here, Praveen Kumar said the National SC Reservation Parirakshana Samithi (NSCRPS), which leveled various allegations, should have witnessed the progress that the Societies could achieve and visited the schools and homes of the students and clarified their doubts.

“It appears that they haven’t done none of the above,” he said, stating that he was ‘deeply pained by the wild and baseless allegations leveled against me’ by NSCRPS.

“I have with me 24 years of unblemished service which is testified by the awards I was honoured with by both Government of India and Telangana. I have so far rendered my duty with a strong sense of purpose and a sense of sacrifice to uphold the values espoused in the Indian Constitution. I have volunteered to serve in the welfare residential schools with a sense of payback to the society and with the constant support of the government, we could bring the much needed turnaround and could catapult these welfare institutions onto the global map. I ran these organisations guided by the GOs/standing orders and the constantly evolving aspirations of our stakeholders- the students and their parents. All our activities are in public domain and are open for any kind of scrutiny. I wish NSCRPS members witnessed the progress that we could achieve and visited our schools and homes of the students and clarified their doubts over my functioning. It appears that they haven’t done none of the above,” he said.

So far nine state delegations including 15th Finance Commission and National Commission for SCs and many Indian and foreign dignitaries visited these institutions and are working on replicating this Telangana model in their states and countries, he stated.

“At this juncture, calling my activities as anti-national are not only unfortunate, but also a hateful slur on the marginalised sections who want to emancipate themselves through modern education,” Praveen Kumar said

To parents and alumni, he said there was an urgent need to focus on all competitive examinations and admissions into the prestigious institutions and the best in every field.

“Everyone has a right to express their opinion in democracy. I request you to respect their right and respond to their allegations (however gut-wrenching they are) in the most democratic manner without taking law into your hands,” he said.

