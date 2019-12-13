TSWREIS sports officer shines in Asia tourney

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Solapogula Swamulu, Assistant Sports Officer, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) participated in the 21st Asia Masters Athletics championship held at Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia from December 2 and 5.

Swamulu competed with 250 athletes from 27 countries and proved his prowess by securing 11th and 9th places in 5K and 10K runs respectively.

Secretary of TSWREIS, RS Praveen Kumar, congratulated Swamulu for his performance in the international sporting arena. He thanked State government for establishing various sports academies like sailing, cricket, wrestling, judo, horse riding, chess, kabaddi, football, golf, martial arts, among others.

“Our vision is to prepare students for international competitions and bring glory to India as well as Telangana,” Praveen Kumar said.

