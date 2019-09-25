TSWREIS student gets selected for State boxing meet

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Mancherial: A student belonging to Telangana State Social Welfare Residential School-cum- Centre of Excellence-Bellampalli selected for participating in a State-level boxing meet. He bagged this opportunity by excelling in a district-level event held in Mancherial recently.

Inala Saidulu, principal of the school said V Vamshi, an Intermediate I year student qualified for State-level championship. He congratulated the student and wished success for the athlete and suggested him to bring recognition to his parents and to the school by shining in the meet. He complimented physical education teacher Vaman for encouraging Vamshi to participate in the event.

