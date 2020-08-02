TSWREIS students get fitness lessons through VFCs

By | Published: 12:05 am 9:42 pm

Hyderabad: After the immensely popular and successful Village Learning Circles (VLCs), the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has now launched Village Fitness Circles (VFCs) across the State.

The idea of VFCs is to promote continuity of sports activities while educational institutions remain closed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. While the VLCs are imparting academics, the VFCs will ensure physical fitness of students.

According to society officials, eight to 10 students in each VFC are being trained in aerobics, yoga, martial arts, zumba, calisthenics etc, as per the Physical Education syllabus. The training sessions are conducted by student trainers who have the potential to do fitness activities or senior players or sports captains of the TSWR institutions.

These sessions happen at homes, panchayat offices, religious places and other makeshift learning centres by duly following all precautionary measures against Covid-19, officials said.

To ensure proper coaching in the VFCs, the society has instructed Physical Directors/Physical Education Teachers to adopt these circles and visit them to guide student trainers.

In a recently issued circular by the society, all the TSWREIS regional coordinators and principals of various institutions were asked to avoid contact games and focus on general strengthening exercises in the VFCs.

The society has also directed principals of TSWR institutions to ensure that every PD/ PET be entrusted with the responsibility of five VFCs besides monitoring and supervising them.

