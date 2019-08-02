TSWREIS students launch space micro probe

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: Adding another feather to their cap, students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) launched SWAEROSAT-2 in the early hours of Thursday.

The students sent second near space micro probe to study atmospheric pollutants such as methane gas, carbon monoxide, and also radiation and temperature levels. The payload was launched successfully in a high altitude balloon, in collaboration with Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Hyderabad.

Last month, the students had sent a tiny payload into the stratosphere with the help of a massive balloon from the premises of the TIFR. The near space micro probe recorded data throughout the flight which lasted about four hours.

The launch was done to study harmful radiations and also to measure the concentration of Ozone at various altitudes and compare it with global standards. The entire flight was tracked live with GPS from a control centre at TIFR and the payload was recovered at Gulbarga, Karnataka.

TSWREIS secretary Dr RS Praveen Kumar congratulated students for their remarkable scientific endeavours. He said these experiments would be long remembered as the special and memorable moment.

He thanked TIFR Chairperson Dr Ojha, Director Sandip Trivedi and scientist-in-charge Suneel Kumar for their support in popularising space research programmes among students hailing from the most deprived sections of the society.

