TSWREIS students picked for global edu meet

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential School, Chevella, has been selected by T4 Global Network to make a presentation on the topic ‘Democratic Education System – Functioning of Freedom Schools’ at the T4 Global Network Grassroots Education Conference to be held in October on a virtual platform.

Founded by Vikas Pota, T4 Global Network works in the fields of education, international development and technology. It has selected 100 schools across the world to showcase their innovative ideas/programmes aimed at shaping the leaders of tomorrow and transforming the lives of students, a press release said.

Dr RS Praveen Kumar, Secretary, Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies (TSWREI & TTWREIS), described it as a matter of great pride and joy that TSWRS-Chevella students would be sharing their experiences on a global platform, which involves teachers, students and educational policymakers from different parts of the world.

