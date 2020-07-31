TSWREIS takes online route for sports coaching

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:34 pm

Hyderabad: A Class IX student of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential School, Parkal, M Sanjay begins his day with rigorous workout sessions followed by boxing training with a self-made punching bag, all under the watchful eyes of his coaches.

The only difference is that the coaches are not right in front of him, but interacting and guiding him over WhatsApp, as Sanjay trains in his two-room rented house in Peddammagadda in Hanamkonda.

“Using a cloth, I made a punching bag filling it with wood powder and cotton. I practice by wrapping my hands with a bandage. My coaches take online classes and also send me training videos,” shares Sanjay.

For several students at the 24 sports academies of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) who are from economically weaker sections, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced changes in their training modes. They are now being trained by their coaches via WhatsApp video calls apart from other video training content.

Agasara Nandini, 17, a four-time gold medalist at the national level in long jump from the society, is preparing for national and international level athletics, at home ever since the lockdown is on.

“Using two water buckets, I do half-squats and bench press at home. I made a mud pit in a park near my home where I practise long jump and hurdles. I get training and video content on WhatsApp,” says Nandini, a student of TSWRS-Narsingi.

Another Class X student of TSWR school, Kazipet, K Pranay, who has bagged three gold medals in high jump at the national level, says, “With two water bottles, sand and an iron rod, I made a pair of dumbbells and am using it for my workout sessions. Apart from running daily, I practise long jump nearby home.”

The TSWREIS is ensuring that these students get a good diet. “Students are being trained online to have continuity of sports activities while schools are closed during the pandemic. It is also to ensure fitness, endurance and agility among students. We are also giving diet charges to students,” TSWREIS Secretary Dr RS Praveen Kumar shares.

The society’s students have won 54 gold, two silver and 12 bronze medals at the national level, and 247 gold, 144 silver and 143 bronze medals at the State level during 2019-20.

“Our students will be ready for any tournament or sports events even if it is conducted in a week’s time,” says TSWREIS sports officer Dr Rama Laxman.

