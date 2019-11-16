TSWRS-Mancherial excel in painting competition

By | Published: 12:31 am

Mancherial: Two students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential School-Boys (TSWRS)-Mancherial excelled in a State-level painting competition held on the occasion of Children’s Day. One of the two will participate in a national competition to be held in New Delhi on December 12.

K Sammaiah, principal of the institution told Telangana Today that Kummari Harish, a Class IX student achieved second place and won cash prize of Rs 30,000, while G Arun Teja secured consolation prize which carries cash prize of Rs 7,500. Three others were B Rahul, G Ajay and G Akash. Harish has been qualified to take part in the national event.

They competed with 3,300 pupils belonging to educational institutions across Telangana. The principal informed that the students shined in the competition on the theme “Save electricity” held jointly by National Thermal Power Corporation and Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). Nine students of TSWR schools belonging to erstwhile Adilabad district were selected to participate in the State event. Five were from the institution, he added.

Sammaiah congratulated the winners and lauded Perugu Venkata Swamy, Art Coordinator of erstwhile Adilabad district for playing a vital role in the achievement of the students and for imparting quality teaching.

