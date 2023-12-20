TT Morning News brings you the daily news from the Telangana Today E-Paper every morning.
TT Morning News brings you the daily news from the Telangana Today E-Paper every morning. Today’s Morning News include PM Narendra Modi on 2024 Lok Sabha elections, expensive bid for Australia’s Mitchell Starc in IPL, 49 more opposition MPs getting suspended in the parliament, KTR and Siddaramaiah opposing on social media, Hanuman trailer highlights, and the loss of the China earthquake.
<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/7b5A_Hd8tDw?si=8RXnUDyozlaSfctq” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>