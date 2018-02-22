TT scribe bags special jury award

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Nomula Ravinder Reddy (Andhra Jyothi) won the first prize of Rs 1 lakh in the print media category of Mission Kakatiya Phase-III Media awards. Akkala Devi Srinivas (Namasthe Telangana) bagged the second prize of Rs 75,000 while K Mallikarjun Reddy (Sakshi) won the third prize of Rs 50,000.

The jury headed by Telangana Media Academy Chairman Allam Narayana announced the awards on Wednesday. Telangana Today correspondent P Srinivas from Nalgonda and Yatla China Reddy (Namasthe Telangana) bagged the special jury award of Rs 25,000 each.

Under Photo-Journalist category, Gotte Venkanna and Rajnikanth Goud of Namasthe Telangana won the special jury awards of Rs 25,000 each. In the Electronic media category K Srisailam (E-TV) B Guruprasad (TV1) and K Vikram Reddy (Sakshi TV) won the first, second and third prizes respectively. Video Journalists B Suryanarayan (ETV) and Anji (TV1) won the special jury awards.