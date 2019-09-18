TTD board reconstituted, TPPL C&MD Damodar Rao nominated to board

By | Published: 2:19 pm 2:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government appointed the new Trust Board for Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam on Wednesday, with members drawn from neighbouring States including Telangana. Besides the new nominees, TTD Trust Board will also have the TUDA chairman, special Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, Endowments Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh, and TTD executive officer, as ex-officio members.

Damodar Rao Deevakonda, the Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana Publications Private Limited (TPPL), the publishers of Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today is one among the board members nominated from Telangana. The other membes of the board are: UV Ramana Murthy Raju, MLA, K. Parthasaradhi, MLA M. Mallikharjuna Reddy, MLA, Parigella Murali Krishna, Krishnamoorthy Vaithiyanahan, Narayanaswami Srinivasan, J Rameshwara Rao, V Prashanthi, B Parthasaradhi Reddy, Dr Nichitha Muppavarapu, Nadendla Subba Rao, DP Anantha, Rajesh Sharma, Ramesh Shetty, Gundavaram Venkata Bhaskara Rao, Mooramsetti Ramulu, Chippagiri Prasad Kumar, MS Shiva Shankaran, Sampath Ravi Narayana, Sudha Narayana Murthy, Kumaraguru, MLA, Putta Prathap Reddy and K. Siva Kumar.

Deevakonda Damodar Rao, the newly-appointed member of TTD Trust Board, is a close follower of Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao. He played a key role from the very beginning of the TRS-led Telangana Statehood movement. He was instrumental in setting up Telangana Publications which runs Namasthe Telangana and Telangana Today daily newspapers. Currently, he is chairman and managing director of Telangana Publications.

Damodar Rao is also the first managing director of Telangana Broadcasting’s T-News channel, where he is currently a director. His involvement with media began with Chandrashekhar Rao’s belief that Telangana needed its own media, especially during the peak of the Statehood movement. He also served TRS in several capacities including politburo member, general secretary and party’s finance in-charge.

Born on April 1 in 1958, Damodar Rao belongs to Maddunuru village in Buggaram mandal of Jagitial district. His family compromises a wife, daughter and a son.

Dr Rameshwar Rao Jupally is considered one of the few successful home-bred industrialists of repute from Telangana. A homoeopathy doctor-turned-industrialist, Rameshwar Rao was born on September 16 in 1955, in Kudikilla village in Mahbubnagar district. He is the founder-chairman of Hyderabad-based My Home Group of Companies, having interests in two major businesses in the State – realty and cement along with interests in power and education. Initially, he established My Home Constructions Private Limited in 1983. Later, he ventured into cement industry, setting up Maha Cement which is one of the largest cement brands in South India.

