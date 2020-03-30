TTD extends suspension of Darshan till April 14

By | Published: 5:06 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the government decision of lockdown to contain the spread of Corona Covid 19 virus till April 14, the TTD has decided to continue the suspension of the Srivari darshan at Srivari temple for pilgrims till that date. It may be recalled that over the instructions of Government, TTD had imposed a total suspension of Srivari darshan for pilgrims in Tirumala temple till March 31.

As a result of the latest decision, the festivals of Sri Ramanavami Asthanam on April 2 and the Sri Rama Pattabhisheka Asthanam on April 3 will be performed inside the temple in Ekantam while Hanumantha Vahana Seva on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami remains cancelled.

Similarly, the three-day annual vasantotsavam from April 5-7 will be conducted at the Kalyana Mandapam inside the Srivari temple in Ekantam and the procession of Swarna Ratham on April 6 is also cancelled.

