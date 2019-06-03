TTD Hyderabad to hold Brahmotsavams from June 9

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Hyderabad will conduct the annual Brahmotsavams at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple beside Balaji Bhavan, Himayatnagar from June 9 to 13 with Ankurarpanam on June 8 and Dhwajarohanam on June 9 at 8.30 am.

Addressing press persons, the president for the Local Advisory Committee, Ashok Reddy, Special Officer, Ramesh Babu, Executive Engineer, A Narasimha Murthy and members of Local Advisor Committee released Brahmotsavam posters and shared other details of the spiritual event.

The TTD members said that elaborate arrangements are under way for the smooth conduct of the programme. Authorities are expecting a large number of devotees to take part in the spiritual and cultural programmes.

The schedule of events during Brahmotsavams includes, Sesha Vahanam on June 9, Hanumantha Vahanam June 10, Gaja Vahanam and Garuda Vahanam on June 11, Rathotsavam on June 12 morning and Aswa Vahanam at night, Chakrasnanam June 13 and Pushpa Yagam in the evening followed by Dhwajarohanam at night.

Vedic pundits will perform Snapana Thirumanjanam on June 10.