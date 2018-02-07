TTD pulled up for dragging hoteliers’ issue

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad on Tuesday quizzed the TTD for going slow on the issue of releasing fresh tenders for eateries in Tirumala hills.

Acting Chief Justice told the TTD counsel: “Put the fear of God in them. Ask your authorities to involve the task force and the vigilance wing to conduct flash raids, keep monitoring, launch repeat raids, do it till you see the fear in them. If you cannot do this in the Lord’s premises, where else can you do that.” The bench of acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijayalakshmi is hearing a PIL filed by Dr Bharadwaja Chakarapani of Parihara Sevasamithi challenging the official apathy even in the midst of alleged cheating and fleecing of pilgrims by the hoteliers.

Though the intervention of the court had improved things and the TTD has even decided to launch an app to enable pilgrims to make complaints and for the authorities to monitor the progress, old ways of the administrative machinery are still pulling things back. Petitioner’s counsel Chandramouli said, “The process of entrusting the running of these hotels to new traders did not even commence. In the name of implementing court orders in respect of controlling the greedy hoteliers, the TTD is seemingly bringing the situation back to square one with its dodging ways for the last two months. Now we are facing a situation where we have only two or three hotels at Tirumala.

Thousands of pilgrims throng them. No price boards. They do not even give bills indicating charges. No evidence to prove the exploitation. Hence the question of pilgrims lodging complaints does not arise. Huge money is being made by these hoteliers. Since billing is not there, there is no GST and this results in a loss to the exchequer. Commercial taxes counsel did not even appear before the court to explain their efforts.”

Appearing for the TTD, Sivaraju Srinivas told the court that Tata Consultancy Services, which was entrusted with the task of developing the app had completed its task. He also pointed out that the process for calling fresh tenders was under way. The case will come up for hearing after two weeks. The TTD would then update the court of the steps being taken.

Case against bund damage

A two-judge bench of the High Court of Hyderabad, comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Kongara Vijaya Lakshmi, on Tuesday granted the Telangana government two weeks to file a counter in a matter pertaining to the damage of bund of Rallavagu Cheruvu. The bench was dealing with a writ plea filed by one Yenumula Veera Babu against the inaction of Khammam Collector and Superintendent and Executive Engineer, Irrigation department, in restoring the bund in Ingali village, Yerrupalem mandal of Khammam district. The bund was allegedly damaged by Tallapareddy Ratna Reddy. The petitioner also complained of the consequential delay on part of Station House officer and SP of Khammam district in registering a case against Reddy.

Excavation case: AP told to file counter

The same bench on Tuesday granted time to file counter in a matter pertaining to excavations of hidden treasures at Chennampalli fort in Kurnool district. The bench was dealing with a writ plea filed by V Brahma Reddy who wrote a letter to the HC seeking remarks from the Andhra Pradesh government on the excavation in the disguise of government order by the Archaeology and Museums Department of Guntur and Krishna districts. The plea sought directions of the court to stop the destruction and protect the fort. The bench granted three weeks to AP government pleaders for revenue and for mines and geology to file their counter.

HC directive on waste water disposal

The above bench on Tuesday granted two weeks to the government pleader for environment and standing counsel for the Telangana State Pollution Control Board to obtain instructions in a matter relating to contamination of Godavari river flowing in the vicinity of Lord Rama temple at Bhadrachalam. The bench was dealing with a writ plea filed by the Save Earth Society against the Telangana government for not withdrawing the Consent Order for Establishment Order passed by ITC Limited Paper Boards and Speciality Division for non-compliance of the directions issued by the PCB and thereby not extending waste water disposal point further three km downstream to avoid contamination.

Nallagandla lake matter adjourned

The same bench on Tuesday adjourned a matter pertaining to the failure of Telangana government in protecting Nallagandla lake in Ranga Reddy district till February 8. The bench was dealing with a writ plea filed by Janam Kosam of Ranga Reddy district complaining against the Telangana government for enabling Aparna Constructions and Estates Pvt Ltd to encroach on the lake and resort to illegal construction of walls.

TS told to file counter on child marriage

The same bench on Tuesday granted four weeks to the Telangana government to file its counter in a matter pertaining to the rights of child marriage victims in Hyderabad. The bench was dealing with a writ plea filed by B Mahalatha of Hyderabad, who addressed a letter to the HC calling for remarks and records from the State of Telangana in connection with taking away the rights of girl children as human beings. The writ plea complains of the mental abuse which the girl child had to undergo due to child marriage and then pregnancy at a young age. It also points to the plight of the girl child in getting legal aid as they are subjected to drudgery, violence and abuse. The letter lists recommendations for protecting these victims, providing them reservation in educational institutions, special skill/job-oriented vocational training, extra food distribution, free legal aid and counselling, reservation in jobs and special health coverage plans. The bench adjourned the matter.