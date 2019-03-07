TTD temple to open for devotees on March 13

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: The long wait of devotees for a darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temple being built at Jubilee Hills will finally be over with the temple set to be opened for devotees on March 13.

After the one at Himayathnagar, TTD is now constructing a second temple of Lord Venkateswara in the city.

TTDs priests will be performing the Ankurarpanam ritual on Friday ahead of the grand celebrations of Mahakumbhabhisekam on March 13 from 6 am onwards. Devotees will be permitted to have darshan on March 13 after rituals are performed on the day.

Starting Friday, TTD priests will be performing different rituals including Acharya Ritwikvaranam, Mrutsanga Grahanam and Vedarambham ahead of the Ankurarpanam.

Special rituals as per Vaikhanasa Agama will be performed from March 9 to 13th – the day of Mahakumbabhisekam. Later in the day (March 13), the celestial wedding of the Lord will be performed, followed by Utsava idol procession and others.

The temple is taking shape in an area spread over 3.7 acres near Telecom staff quarters complex on Road No.92 in Jubilee Hills.

Foundation for the temple was laid on August 10, 2016 by the then TTD chairman C Krishnamurthy. Special artisans and sculptors have been hired for constructing the temple at an estimated cost of about Rs 13.90 crore.

The Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple here will have a Pushkarini (pool), Maha Ganapati temple, a steps route and vehicles route. Works pertaining to the main temple and Maha Ganapati temple are completed.

The idol of the lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy is six feet tall and is carved by special sculptors near Chennai. The side walls, main platform and Dwajasthabham (flag post) of the new temple here are constructed with stone.