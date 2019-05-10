TTIEA seeks UGC pay scale

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Technical Institutions Employees Association (TTIEA) has alleged that managements of technical institutions were holding back original certificates of teaching staff and forcing them to stay with the same institution with the same pay.

It also alleged that faculty members were being terminated without notice being served.

“Some institutions do not even issue a proper letter of appointment, nor a relieving letter or an experience certificate. The owners of such private institutions have developed into strong management cartels, which dominate the educational scenario and make such fraudulent practices as an established rule,” the association said in a press statement issued on Friday.

Stating that monitoring of staff salaries in the technical institutions by the All India Council for Technical Education or University Grants Commission or the University was limited to circulars, the association said that nothing much was done to ensure timely payment of salaries.

The association wanted AICTE, UGC pay scales be paid to teaching staff besides implementation of attendance for all students, teaching and non-teaching staff of the institutions.

“The reason behind this request is that most college managements show pseudo-non-teaching staff on rolls, and their salaries as expenses incurred by the institution, but in practice, they don’t exist at all. Subsequently, as this goes unchecked and it is shown to Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee in their submission report,” the Association said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.