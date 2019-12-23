TU JAC demands resignation of Nizamabad MP

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Nizamabad: Telangana university students union JAC demanded the resignation of Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind for his failure in establishment of turmeric board. Student JAC leader Yendela Pradeep on Monday said that Nizamabad MP Aravind promised turmeric farmers of the area that he will set up turmeric board after coming to power within a month.

But even after six months, he is not responding on turmeric board issue and giving lame excuses. He demanded the MP to fulfill his promise. Pradeep criticized MP’s comparison of turmeric board to ambassador car.

