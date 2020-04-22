Tuhin Mehta: Music has power to heal the soul

By | Published: 2:22 pm

Mumbai: Electronic music artiste Tuhin Mehta says music has power to heal the soul, and feels it can help people get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked how can your music help people relax amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuhin said: “I think music is the one thing that stands besides when everything else has failed. It has the power to heal the soul and give you energy even when you are down and out!”

To cheer up people, he performed live for ‘Vh1 Quarantunes’ on the Instagram page of Vh1 India on April 16.

“I’m always happy and excited to share my music with the world,” he said about performing live.

Live performances come with a certain amount of limitations. Asked how he overcomes it, he said: “I have the camera set up to give the audience a birds eye view of what’s going on on the console. I also check the comments real time which sort of gives me the energy I need to keep pushing forward musically.”