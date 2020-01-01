Tummala Nageswar Rao seeks police intervention

By | Published: 12:15 am

Khammam: Former Minister Tummala Nageswar Rao has urged Commissioner of Police (CP) Tafseer Iqbal to prevent a fake audio clip attributed to him from being circulated on social media. On Tuesday, the TRS leaders – S Ramesh Reddy, R Naresh Reddy-, former sarpanch B Jagadish and others met the CP and submitted a petition to him on behalf of Nageswar Rao, who signed the petition.

It might be noted that an audio clip labeled as the former Minister’s conversation with a political leader from AP Gattu Ramachandra Rao was doing rounds on social media for the past few days. The audio clip received criticism as the ex-Minister allegedly heard making caustic remarks against some leaders.

However, the former Minister in his petition stated that the voice in the clip attributed him was not his voice and sought the Commissioner of Police to punish those abetting the act. He complained that a conversation between two persons was falsely attributed to him.

Meanwhile, the TRS activists have lodged complaints with different police stations in erstwhile Khammam against those spreading the audio clip on social media. Complaints were lodged at Chunchupally, Dammapet, Mudigonda and other police stations in connection with the issue.

