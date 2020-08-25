Tunnel tech being used in 2BHK construction in Rampally

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Among the many double bedroom housing projects being taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) across the city, the mega double bedroom housing project at Rampally stands-out due to its unique construction technology.

The 6,240 double bedroom houses at Rampally are being constructed in 52 blocks in a stilt plus 10 floors pattern. Recently, one block was completed in just 20 days using the advanced tunnel form technology, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

Contractor, DEC infra, Anirudh Gupta informed that they adopted shear wall technology by using tunnel form, which is being used for the first time in a public sector project in the country. The tunnel form technology enables in completing works faster compared to the conventional construction practice.

The unique construction technology facilitates to lay the concrete walls and slab simultaneously so that the entire walls can be completed in single pour of concrete. A single floor will be completed in 36 to 48 hours thus a tower of s+10 floors can be completed within a month, GHMC officials explained.

Apart from speedy construction, the structure is robust in nature which can withstand seismic earthquakes. This type of technology is adopted first time in Government sector, they added.

